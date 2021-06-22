The Attica, Covington, and Southeast Fountain Community Foundations recently awarded $1,000 each, for a total grant of $3,000 to the Valley Oaks — Beyond the Violence Program.
According to Lori Webb, Program Coordinator, in a news release, “Our goals is to address the need for our students in Fountain County to be able to differentiate what a healthy and unhealthy relationship is and to possibly be able to help a friend or family member escape a violent situation by providing tools and resources in the community to seek help safely.”
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation said, “The Community Foundation has been a long-time supporter of the Beyond the Violence Program. Anything that we can do to limit the destructive nature of domestic abuse we want to be a part of. We think its money well spent.”
Western Indiana Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1990 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Fountain County, Indiana.