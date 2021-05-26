May 29
Morocco Beaver Fest — YARD SALES TIME:8AM-5PM, 9AM VENDORS START, 10AM-4PM BINGO AND TEXAS HOLDEM , COUNTY HIGHWAY PLOW PAINTING FOR KIDS, 12PM-4PM MUSIC, 12PM-4PM KIDS GAMES, 1PM-3-PM CHILD SAFETY IDENTIFICATION KITS,12PM-4PM CAR SHOW, 4PM PARADE LINEUP, 4:30PM PARADE START, 4:30-12AM DJ, STREET DANCE and BEER GARDEN, 5:30PM TEXAS HOLDEM and BINGO STARTS AGAIN, 5:30PM-9PM- Morocco High School Alumni Dinner- MOROCCO COMMUNITY CENTER. All events will be held in downtown Morocco. Roads will be closed off and parking will be posted. The address for the event is 218 E,. State Street, Morocco, IN 47963.
May 30
Pancake Breakfast at the Morocco Fire House 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. followed by the 5K/10K Morocco Hustle at 7:15 a.m. Fireworks at Sam Rice Memorial Park at dusk.
May 31
Roselawn American Legion Post 238 will hold Memorial Day Services at the Thayer World War II Memorial at 11:30 A.M. on Monday, May 31. The service will include the award winning North Newton High School Choir, led by Mr. Craig Redlin. Also, North Newton lead trumpet player Madison Nilsen will play “Taps”. Chris Saladis, Regional Director for U. S. Senator Todd Young, will again be the keynote speaker. The Legion will also present the “Folds of Honor’’ Ceremony using a flag flown over our U.S. Capitol Bldg. Please plan to attend this service to honor those who gave their lives for our country. Now is the time to come to the aid of YOUR country!
June 9
Brook’s Senior Lunch for June is Wednesday, June 9 at the Brook Methodist Church. The main course is fried chicken with potato wedges. Serving is at noon sharp. Come, bring a friend or neighbor and enjoy a good meal.Bring a covered dish that sounds good with the main course.
June 12
A reminder that the date for the 2021 “A.J. Kent High School Alumni and Friends Banquet” has been set for Saturday, June 12, 2021. Mark your calendar and plan to attend this annual event. Don Funk will be the honored guest and Carter (Cork) Lohr will be the M.C. All alumni and community members are invited to join for dinner and an evening of conversation and reminiscing. Watch this newspaper and your mail for further information or call Marlene Sondgerath at 219-474-5089 with questions.
July 26
There will be an Ag Plastics/Container Collection Event Monday, July 26, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m. at the Newton County Highway Garage, located at 3640 South 275 West—Morocco, IN. There is NO LIMIT to number of containers accepted. Free Disposal of plastic pesticide container up to 55 gallon. There is ZERO COST to participate in collection. Open to Newton, Jasper, White, Carroll, Pulaski, and Benton County Residents in Indiana. The Staff of G. Phillips & Sons have 100 percent authority to not accept any container if it does not meet appearance and cleanliness standards. For information please contact: recycling@newtoncounty.in.gov 888-663-9866 x 2513.
July 28
South Newton Elementary Round-Up has been set for Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 8:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Please call the office at 219-474-5167 to schedule your appointment. The office will be accepting calls for appointments between the hours of 8:00 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday until June 4th. Don’t wait, schedule your appointment today.