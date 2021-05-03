LAFAYETTE, Ind. (May 4, 2021) – Valley Oaks Health invites our community to wear green on Friday, May 7 in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.
“After collectively experiencing a global pandemic and unprecedented stress, Valley Oaks Health hopes our community will come together to show a united front against mental health stigma and fight together for better understanding and resources for community members living with mental health conditions and substance use disorder,” said Valley Oaks Health’s Chief Strategy Officer and Director of Business Development Zoe Frantz.
Individuals can make an impact and be part of shining a light on mental health awareness by wearing green and posting a photo on social media with #ShineOn. Community members can also add the Valley Oaks Health #ShineOn Facebook frame to their profile photo to show others they care about mental health and will advocate for greater awareness and available resources.
This effort is part of Valley Oaks Health’s #ShineOn campaign which focuses on the daily toll of burnout and provides ways to build better mental health through small changes. The campaign includes events like Wear Green Day as well as support groups for teachers and first responders; a free webinar discussing the relationships between Covid, suicide and depression; and resources like Health Hub that provide advice and information for those struggling with mental health. Wear Green Day is supported by Valley Oaks Health, Mental Health America - Wabash Valley Region, Tippecanoe County Community Corrections, Sycamore Springs, National Alliance on Mental Illness - West Central Indiana, Meridian Health Services, Bauer Family Resources, and Willowstone Family Services.
Since 1938, Valley Oaks Health has been known throughout Indiana for its contributions to treating those with mental illness and substance use disorders. As a non-profit serving Fountain, Carroll, White, Jasper, Newton, Montgomery, Benton, Warren, and Tippecanoe Counties, Valley Oaks Health is committed to providing quality behavioral health and addictions care based on the needs of the communities we serve. More information is available at valleyoaks.org.