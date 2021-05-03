• LIBRARY BOARD MEETS: The Jasper County Library Board will meet on Monday, May 10 at 6 p.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s meeting room. Meetings are open to the public.
• WEED WRANGLE: The Jasper County Invasives Initiative (JCII) and its partners will hold its first Weed Wrangle in Jasper County on May 15. The event will occur from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., CST, at the Prairie Border Nature Preserve in Wheatfield located at county roads 11713 North and 400 East.
• BINGO: The Jasper County Fair Association will hold a bingo event on Sunday, May 23 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., CST, with bingo to begin at 2 p.m. Please purchase your tickets in advance by contacting Marsha at Campbell’s Printing in Rensselaer. Due to the uncertain COVID situation, the association will not be serving any food. Bottled water will be available for each bingo player. Please purchase your tickets early so that it can be determined how many chairs/tables will ne needed for proper social distancing. Current COVID rules will be followed.
• PORK CHOP DINNER: The Knights of Columbus in Rensselaer will hold a pork chop dinner on Saturday, May 15 at the K of C Hall located at 325 E. Vine St. Proceeds from the meal will benefit the St. Michael The Archangel Pastorate Confirmation Class. Food will be served dine-in or carry-out from 5-7 p.m., CST. Call 866-9938 for more information.
• MUD SLUG: Willow Slough in Newton County will host a Mud Slug event on May 15, with participants paddling in a kayak for 1 mile, bicycling for another 20 miles and taking a 10-mile trail run. They will encounter a variety of terrain from sand to mud on the trail. Start time is 9 a.m. To register and to retrieve maps and more information, go to www.newtoncountyparkboard.com.
• SHRED DAY: The spring shred day will be held Saturday, May 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., CST, at the Kentland Bank in Rensselaer. Bring any paperwork you wish to shred to this event.
• FREE FLIGHTS: The EAA Chapter 67 of Noblesville, Indiana, will hold a Young Eagles Rally on June 5 at the Jasper County Airport. Free flights for kids aged 8-17 years old will be conducted beginning at 10 a.m., CST.
• AUCTION ITEMS NEEDED: The Jasper County Retired Iron Club is currently looking for farm-related items for their annual fundraiser auction on June 19, 2021. Contact Jim Lanoue at 866-5970 or Steve Shide at 863-5681.
• CHAMBER GOLF OUTING: The annual Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce golf outing will be held Friday, May 21 at the Curtis Creek Golf Course. Lunch and registration will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., CST, with a shotgun start set for 12 p.m., CST. Membership is not required to participate. For more information about registration or sponsorship opportunities, email the chamber at infor@rensselaerchamber.com. The chamber’s number is (219) 866-8223.
• COVID TESTING: Sheets Family Practice in Rensselaer will hold COVID testing drive-thru days on Mondays and Wednesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily. Testing will be closed Tuesdays and Sundays. The clinic is located at 123 S. McKinley Avenue on the corner of McKinley Avenue and East Washington St. Pull up the tent outside the clinic and remain in your vehicle. No appointment is necessary and testing covered for all patients, including the uninsured. For more information or to pre-register, call (219) 866-1890.
• JCPL APPOINTMENTS: Jasper County Public Library is now offering appointments outside of its normal public hours for high risk and vulnerable individuals. This is done by appointment only. Normal business hours for all three branches are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. High risk and vulnerable individuals are considered those 65 and over, and those who have underlying medical conditions. Curbside service is still available at all locations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact your local library: Rensselaer Library (219) 866-5881, DeMotte Library (219) 987-2221, Wheatfield Library (219) 956-3774.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held April 8 from 12-1 p.m., CST, via the Zoom platform. Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation) … Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.