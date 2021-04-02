• RUMMAGE SALE: Brushwood United Methodist Church will bold a rummage sale on Friday, April 16 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will go towards Brushwood’s missions.
• SKIN SCREENING: Faith Lutheran Church of DeMotte at 1700 S. Halleck St. will be hosting Dr. Nicholas Retson as he performs skin cancer screening as a free service to the community on Saturday, April 24. The times are 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it is open to the public. For more information, call (219) 987-3730.
• LIBRARY BOARD: The Jasper County Public Library Board of Trustees will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, April 12 at 6 p.m. in the DeMotte Library’s Meeting Room. Meetings are open to the public.
• AUCTION ITEMS NEEDED: The Jasper County Retired Iron Club is currently looking for farm-related items for their annual fundraiser auction on June 19, 2021. Contact Jim Lanoue at 866-5970 or Steve Shide at 863-5681.
• ELECTRONICS DAY: The Jasper County REMC, the Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District and the Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold an electronics recycling day on Saturday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at two locations. In Rensselaer, the location to drop off items is at the Rensselaer Street Department building at 820 E. Walnut St. In DeMotte, residents can drop off items at the Jasper County Highway Department/DeMotte Annex at county roads 11850 North and 600 West behind the Fase Center. It will be a drive-thru format at both locations. The event will be held rain or shine. Limit three monitors/TVs per vehicle. No appliances will be accepted and the event is open to residents in Jasper, Newton, Benton, Carroll, Pulaski and White counties only. The sponsors wish to thank the Jasper County Highway Department and the City of Rensselaer for their assistance.
• SWAP MEET: The Jasper County Fairgrounds will be the site of a series of flea market/swap meets this spring and summer. The first meet will be held Sunday, April 18 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., CST, rain or shine. Gates open at 5 a.m. and the meet will be held under the trees at the fairgrounds. For more information, contact Rich Moore at (219) 405-7127.
• DANDELIONS IN THE SPRING: The Jasper County Fairgrounds will hold Dandelions in the Spring on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., CST. The event, sponsored by the Jasper County Fair Association, will feature a spring craft show with free admission. Biscuits and gravy will be served for breakfast, with beef and noodles and lasagna to be served for lunch. For more information, contact Judy Chernowsky at (219) 964-5683 or jcchernowsky@gmail.com.
• CHAMBER GOLF OUTING: The annual Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce golf outing will be held Friday, May 21 at the Curtis Creek Golf Course. Lunch and registration will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., CST, with a shotgun start set for 12 p.m., CST. Membership is not required to participate. For more information about registration or sponsorship opportunities, email the chamber at infor@rensselaerchamber.com. The chamber’s number is (219) 866-8223.
• COVID TESTING: Sheets Family Practice in Rensselaer will hold COVID testing drive-thru days on Mondays and Wednesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily. Testing will be closed Tuesdays and Sundays. The clinic is located at 123 S. McKinley Avenue on the corner of McKinley Avenue and East Washington St. Pull up the tent outside the clinic and remain in your vehicle. No appointment is necessary and testing covered for all patients, including the uninsured. For more information or to pre-register, call (219) 866-1890.
• ART SHOWS: The 28th annual regional school art shows for elementary, middle and high school will be held now through April 4. More information will be released soon.
• JCPL APPOINTMENTS: Jasper County Public Library is now offering appointments outside of its normal public hours for high risk and vulnerable individuals. This is done by appointment only. Normal business hours for all three branches are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. High risk and vulnerable individuals are considered those 65 and over, and those who have underlying medical conditions. Curbside service is still available at all locations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact your local library: Rensselaer Library (219) 866-5881, DeMotte Library (219) 987-2221, Wheatfield Library (219) 956-3774.
• FOOD PANTRY HOURS: The Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rensselaer is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. and the third Saturday of the month from 8-10 a.m. The pantry is located at 130 S. Van Rensselaer St. and clients are currently being served at their vehicles in front of the pantry.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The first meeting of the new year will be held Feb. 11 from 12-1 p.m., CST, via the Zoom platform. Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include April 8 from 12-1 p.m., CST, via Zoom … June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation) … Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.