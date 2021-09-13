• PARK BOARD: The Remington Park Board will meet on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m., EST, at the Remington Town, located at 24 S. Indiana St. in Remington.
• TURKEY DINNER: The Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Remington will hold its annual turkey dinner on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 12-3 p.m., EST, at the Bishop Fulcher Center. The center is located at 100 N. New York St. in Remington. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Children 4 years and younger can eat for free. Carry-outs will be available at no additional charge and there will be crafts, baked goods, children’s games and more. The menu will feature turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, dessert and a drink.
• BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Rensselaer on Friday, Sept. 24 from 2-6 p.m. The church is located at 704 E. Grant St.
• GOLF CART RACE: The first annual Francesville Fall Festival Golf Cart Race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m., EST, at the uptown grass lot. Check in and registration is set for 10:30 a.m., EST, with a rules and scoring overview meeting to be held at 10:45 a.m., EST. You can register as a team of two, with the driver to be blindfolded and the passenger to give driving instructions. Costumes are encouraged. There will be additional points awarded for costumes. Pre-registration is encouraged by not necessary. If you don’t have a cart, one will be provided. Register at francesvillefallfestival.com/golf-cart-race.
• MEMORIES ALIVE: The fourth annual Memories Alive event will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 at Weston Cemetery. There will be two presentations this year, including a stage performance at the Hall Shelter at Brookside Park at 11 a.m. and a walking tour set for 2 p.m. It will begin at the Hall Shelter and there will be eight stations with actors portraying local and county people of interest who are buried at the cemetery. There is a cost and tickets are available at Brown’s Garden and Floral Shoppe, Jordans and online at Eventbrite.com.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.