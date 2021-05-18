BROOK, Ind. — BOOK SALE — The Brook Library will be holding their annual book sale May 19th-May 26th. Thousands of books for readers of all ages will be available along with audiobooks and DVDs. All items are free-will donation with proceeds supporting the library’s Summer Reading Program. Be sure to stop in and stock up while supporting a great cause!
SUMMER READING — Summer Reading is back! The Brook Library is excited to offer in-person, outdoor programming for the 2021 Summer Reading season. Programming will start on June 1 and run through the end of July with the following schedule:
Mondays: Stroller Stories (0-2-year-olds) and teens 13+Tuesdays: Storytime (3-5-year-olds not attended K)Wednesdays: K-5 graders
The library will also offer a reading challenge for children of all ages that can be completed at home. The Summer Reading Challenge includes book logging and activity challenges that can be completed either virtually through your Beanstack account or by completing paper logs available at the library.
COVID protocols will be in place to ensure a safe and exciting experience for all. Parents can register their children for any and all of these activities at the library. For more information, call 219-275-2471.
SUMMER READING RAFFLE – The Summer Reading Raffle is back and bigger than ever before. Teens and adults are invited to participate in this fun program offering grand prizes such as a Kindle, Amazon Echo, gift cards, and more. Participants earn tickets to put toward the prizes of their choice by reading books, completing activities, and attending programs. Participants can participate virtually through their Beanstack account or by using a paper version available at the library. The Raffle will run June 1st through July 31st with winners being drawn in August.
FREE FOOD FOR KIDS — Free breakfasts and lunches will be offered to anyone under the age of 18 five days a week during the month of June. The library is partnering with South Newton Foods to offer healthy food choices all month long. Food pick up will be weekdays, June 7-28, at 11:30 in McKinley Park.
SPRING TRELLIS CRAFT CLASS — We’re having our first adult in-person program of the year on May 25th at 5:30 pm! Craft together a beautiful piece of spring decor and learn an easy antiquing technique as we make a spring trellis. Space is limited and reservation is required. We ask attendees to bring a mask for times that don’t allow for social distancing. For questions and to register, call 219-275-2471.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on June 14th at 5:00 pm.