CLIFTON—The Central Comets played host to the Dwight Trojens for their 2021 Homecoming game. Central has found some success this year on the gridiron. With the exception of their first game, a 35-0 loss to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Central has rattled off three straight victories in a row. Dwight entered the matchup looking for their first win.
The Trojens were the first to recieve the ball but they went four and out turning the ball over on downs. The Comets took over and were able to move the ball testing Dwight's defense. They took the ball all the way to the 17 yard line before turning the ball over on downs. Dwight was unable to move the ball and was forced to punt. Clifton's second drive took two plays. Jayce Meier got the ball and rushed for 18 yards and a Comet first down. The next play found Carson Turner with the ball. Turner rushed for 22 yards finding the back of the endzone. Grant Rider punched it in for the two point conversion. At the end of the first quarter Central lead 8-0.
Dwight had possession of the ball to start the second quarter. They drove the ball deep into Central's territory before stalling out on the 13 yard line. Both teams were unable to get into a scoring situation and traided several possessions. On the Comet's second possession of the quarter Turner again found the endzone, this time catching 28 yard pass from quarterback Luke Shoven. Shoven rushed the ball in to add two points to the score. Things quickly went from bad to worse for Dwight following the Comet's score. Three plays into the Trojen drive quarterback Conner Telford lofted a pass that was intercepted by Matthew Luhrsen. Luhrsen took the ball all the way in for a pick six. Turner converted the extra point. The half ended with Central on top 24-0.
Coming out of the intermission Dwight attempted an onside kick but was unsuccessful. Shoven scored twice in the quarter. Shoven found Tristan Schmidt for a 19 yard touchdown pass. Grant Grider ran it in for the two point conversion. Shoven's second score came when he found Luhrsen for a nine yard touchdown pass. The only bright spot for the Trojens came in the fourth quarter. Dillon Sarff got the handoff breaking through the Comet defense. 83 yards later he was in the endzone having scored the only touchdown of the game for Dwight. The final score was Central 40, Dwight 6.
Central travels to Gilman this weekend to take on Iroquois West. Kick off for this game is scheduled for 7 p.m.