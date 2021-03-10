The Central Comets defeated the Dwight Trojans 65-62 in boys basketball action March 9.
Central’s Jacob Shoven had 26 points. Caden Perry and Jay Lemenager each had 11 points,
Mostly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Mostly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 10, 2021 @ 11:38 pm
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription