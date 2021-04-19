LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The ever popular Columbian Park Zoo opened up this past weekend.
With more improvement being made to the zoo on a regular basis, the Columbian Park
introduced a new entry fee: $2 per guest for all guests 3 years of age and older. Admission for children 2 years old and younger will remain free, according to a release from Lafayette Parks and Recreation.
The zoo is home to dozens of animals from all over the world, including North American River Otters, Bennett’s Wallabies, New Guinea Singing Dogs and White-Handed Gibbons.
The zoo’s arrival of the African Black-Footed penguins is currently delayed because the penguins are currently molting at their California home.
The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. until May 29, when it will extend hours to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $2 for guests 3 years of age and older. For more information on the zoo, go to columbianparkzoo.org.