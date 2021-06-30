Purdue University Northwest students earn spring semester Dean’s List honors HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) 2021 spring semester Dean’s List recognizes 1,792 undergraduate students for their academic achievement. Students who have completed 12 credit hours, including at least six during the spring, qualified for Dean’s List recognition by sustaining an overall grade point average of at least 3.5 and a semester grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. The spring semester Dean’s List consists of 1,221 Indiana residents from 87 communities; 450 Illinois residents from 173 communities; 33 residents from Wisconsin; 14 residents from Michigan; six each from California and Ohio; four each from Florida and Iowa; three from Minnesota; two each from Arizona and Washington; and one each from South Carolina and Texas. PNW’s international students were strongly represented on the Dean’s List as well. They are as follows: nine students from China; five students from Spain; four from India; three each from Canada, Germany, Mexico and Saudi Arabia; two each from Brazil and South Korea; and one each from Australia, Lebanon, Mongolia, Nigeria, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad-Tobago, Turkey, Vietnam and Yemen. Below are the names of students who achieved Dean’s List status at PNW: Donald Arnold DeMotte Blake Carden, Morocco Matthew DeGrott, DeMotte McKenzie Dinga, DeMotte Adolfo Egure, DeMotte Brittny Fonte, Hebron Christina Foy, Hebron Bryce Gawronski, DeMotte Madison Gehring, Rensselaer Elijah Gott, DeMotte Mallory Hanewich, Rensselaer Kathryn Hardy, DeMotte Jaylene Haugland, Hebron Klara Hausenfleck, Rensselaer Anna Hooks, Lake Village Seth Moncado, DeMotte Cheyanne Montozzi, Hebron Jason Moore, Lake Village Michelle Moran, DeMotte Tyler Nimon, Hebron Sabina Noel, Hebron Kevin Pietrucha, Monticello Joshua Poortinga, DeMotte Alexis Rhoades, Hebron Caitlin Rosinko, DeMotte Nicole Schmidt, Hebron Seth Sheptock, DeMotte Levi Tompkins, DeMotte Daniel Van Kley, DeMotte Audry Wright, Wheatfield Victor Zupanoski, Hebron Sarah Kardosh, Momence, Illinois Erik Krause, Momence, Illinois Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a student-centered university that values academic excellence, supports growth and celebrates diversity. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW fosters a vibrant academic community through high quality and engaging undergraduate and graduate education. Trinity Christian College announces spring 2021 Dean’s List PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights released the college’s Dean’s List for spring 2021. Among those honored was Erin Veld of DeMotte. The Dean’s List is Trinity Christian College’s highest academic honor. Adult undergraduate students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.8 or better in 6 or more graded credits earn this honor. Traditional undergraduate students who attend Trinity full-time and earned a 3.5 grade point average earn this honor. Amelia Riese named to Elmhurst University’s spring 2021 Dean’s List ELMHURST, Ill. — Amelia Riese, of Hebron, was among more than 900 students named to Elmhurst University’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List is composed of students who during the term concerned, attained a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher (out of a possible 4.00). Elmhurst University is a leading four-year institution of higher education that seamlessly blends liberal learning and professional preparation to help students reach their full potential. Founded in 1871, Elmhurst now offers more than 70 undergraduate programs of study, more than 20 graduate and certificate programs in flexible formats, and the Elmhurst Learning and Success Academy for young adults with differing abilities. Elmhurst University, formerly Elmhurst College, is among the top-ranked colleges and universities in the Midwest, according to U.S. News & World Report. Manchester University Announces Spring 2021 Undergraduate Dean’s List NORTH MANCHESTER, IN (06/25/2021) — Manchester University congratulates 338 undergraduate students who were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List. Emily Ewen of Wolcott (47995), majoring in English/language arts education; Erin Hickle of Wolcott (47995), majoring in digital media; Terri Roach of Wheatfield (46392), majoring in psychology; Lyriel Steinberg of Wheatfield (46392), majoring in elementary education; Aidan Stevens of Rensselaer (47978), majoring in psychology; Keegan Stevens of Rensselaer (47978), majoring in exercise science & fitness At the end of each semester, the Office of Academic Affairs publishes the Dean’s List. Students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the Dean’s List. Students with more than one hour of Incomplete (I) or Not Recorded (NR) grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the Dean’s List. With campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Ind., Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.
