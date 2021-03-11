RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer picked a name from its city employee roster to fill the building commissioner position later this month.
Kevin Cochran will step into the role left vacant by the hiring of Kenny Haun as the city’s first full-time fire chief in nearly a century.
Cochran currently serves as the city’s cemetery superintendent and oversees the Weston Cemetery, in particular.
Mayor Steve Wood said the city will advertise for applications for the cemetery superintendent position. Cochran will move into the building commissioner office on March 15.
He will have plenty on his desk when he starts his new job. Indiana Face Mask, which occupies the old Greene Furniture Store on State Road 114, announced it will expand to the north of the current building this spring, creating the potential for 30 new jobs.
Genova Plastics announced last week that it will expand its Rensselaer plant and Dr. Janice Mallory is scheduled to build a new veterinary clinic behind Walmart this spring.
“There are several things going on,” said Haun, who is expected to train Cochran.
In one of his first duties as fire chief, Haun asked the Rensselaer City Council for $1,200 from the city’s public relations fund to help the fire department celebrate its 125th year with an open house on May 8. It will be held at the fire station on Clark Street.
Marion Township has already pledged $1,200 to help fund the open house and Haun said department membership will assist with any other costs.
Meanwhile, the street department is looking at holding clean-up week sometime in May.
Jerry Lockridge of the department said there is a discussion to hold the clean-up the first week of May or sometime shortly after.
“If everyone is on board and we get plenty of help. I ask that we move forward with that,” Lockridge said.
It’s been nearly two years since the city has sponsored a clean-up week due to the COVID pandemic. With clutter piling up in several yards in the city, Wood said a clean-up week appears necessary.
“I do think we need to try to have it,” said council member George Cover.
The council will decide on an official date in an upcoming meeting.
Lockridge also asked the council for permission to hire four part-time employees as summer help.
“Yard waste will start popping up soon,” he said. “It was a different year last year with COVID, so we didn’t bring on as many, but we’d like to hire up to four this year.”
The council approved the request.
Council members also approved Walsh and Kelly’s bid of $815,525.64 for street maintenance. The company, headquartered in Valparaiso, was one of two bidders last month.
Lockridge said the city portion’s of the bid will be $203,881.44, with the rest coming through a Community Crossings grant.
With one bid awarded, the street department will be seeking another for tree removal in the city. Lockridge said 35 diseased trees have been identified for removal so far.
If anybody has trees they would like to see added to the list, contact Lockridge at the street department.