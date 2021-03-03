Keith Baldwin sent the Times-Republic pictures recently. He wrote “Cleaning files/drawers. Sending pix from some of our celebrations of winning tournament games.” Do you see anyone you know? Were you there? Baldwin and wife Pamela were at Watseka Community High School for many years.
