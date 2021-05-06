MILFORD, ILLINOIS — The Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI) Foundation for Community Banking has selected its 2021 annual scholarship program winners, according to information provided by the foundation.
Now in its 34th year, the program offers $21,000 to 24 high school seniors via an essay writing contest. Five hundred dollars is also awarded to the first place winner’s high school. This year, 82 CBAI member banks representing 238 students statewide participated in the contest.
Citizens State Bank is pleased to announce that Jameson Cluver has been named the second place winner for group 4. The bank sponsored Cluver for the contest. He has been awarded a one-time award of $500 to be used for higher education beginning next fall.
Details will be available in September for the 2022 scholarship program.