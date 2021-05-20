The Times-Republic Students of the Year are Baylor Cluver and Conner Curry.
The announcement was made at the May 19 awards ceremony at Watseka Community High School. The students are selected each year with the help of the teachers and staff at the high school.
“These awards go to two students, a female and a male, annually, who exemplify all the characteristics we want in our students,” said Principal Carolyn Short. “These students have achieved academically, have been involved in athletics and extracurricular organizations, have outstanding attendance, good citizenship and leadership, and represent WCHS in an extremely favorable way. They role models to our student body.”
Cluver is the daughter of Chad and Sherry Cluver of Watseka. Conner is the son of Chris and Amy Curry of Watseka.
Cluver said she did not grow up with the other students in the Class of 2021, having moved here a few years ago.
“It was definitely interesting getting to know all of my classmates because I hadn’t been to Watseka my whole life. This was kind of a new adventure and from the minute I got here I just felt like it was home and I’d been around here my whole life. I really love the community aspect and knowing and, especially at basketball and volleyball games, seeing everyone in the stands who were there every single time,” she said. “You have that constant support for everything you do, band, show choir, everything. It’s amazing to see how close everyone is.”
Her favorite class was calculus. Dad Chad Cluver was the teacher. “It was just so challenging but I’m so glad I did it because it taught me life skills and problem solving,” she said. “I really love psychology and sociology because they teach you so many things that you never really have thought about.”
During her time at WCHS she was involved in basketball, volleyball, track and tennis. She was also drum major for the Marching Warriors. She was in show choir, the school play, Grit Group, Student Council and National Honor Society.
A memorable moment for her was being involved in Grit Group. “I would definitely say Grit Group as a whole,” she said. “It really brought me outside my comfort zone. There was a whole group of us just wanting to be better humans and we had to be very honest with ourselves and it was really kind of difficult but it was also kind of nice knowing that every person in the room had your back and you all wanted the same thing.”
Grit Group, she explained, is “basically a self improvement class, where we talk about leadership and we read books and we just have really good conversations about what our struggles are and how we can better ourselves.”
What would she tell an incoming freshman? “Take every minute you have of it,” she said. “I know it sounds cliche but it really goes by fast. I still feel like a freshman, to be honest. If you’re unsure about a club or an organization, just try it. Put yourself into it. I joined tennis my senior year and I was really nervous, but it was one of the best things I’ve done.”
Cluver plans to attend Eureka College in the fall. “I got the Ronald Reagan Leadership Program, so I’m involved with that. I plan to major in theater and acting with a minor in civil rights.”
Curry also was busy during his high school career.
“Coming in (to high school) was very nerve-racking,” he said. “I’d had the same friend group growing up quite a while. Once hitting high school quite a few of us split up so finding new people to talk to and hang out with was definitely an experience.
“The last four years of high school, sports kind of led me into a majority of my other extracurriculars and friendships, so I had a little bit of a gateway into my high school life through sports,” he said.
His favorite class at WCHS was physics. “Our physics teacher was also our chemistry teacher,” he said. “It’s ironic because chemistry was my least favorite class, I think.”
He said the physics class itself as well as the teacher, “taught me different perspectives on how to look at things, and taught me how to not just take in information but actually learn it and put it into the real world, which is a big idea of what physics is about. So that class not only taught me about real life scenarios but how to function as well.”
Curry was involved in football, basketball, baseball, National Honor Society, Grit Group and FFA during his four years at WCHS.
What would he tell an incoming freshman? “I would tell an incoming freshman to go experience anything they have doubts about,” he said. “I kind of reserved myself my first couple of years and definitely regret it now. So I would definitely say if you want to try something give it a shot for a year. If it doesn’t work out at least you tried it.”
Curry will be attending Illinois State University in the fall and plans to get his bachelors in international marketing and business.