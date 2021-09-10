CLIFTON, ILLINOIS — Clifton Baptist Church, 390 S. Fourth St., invites the public to its Fall Revival.
The event will be Sept. 27-29 at the church, beginning at 7 p.m. each evening with special music.
Guest speaker will be Dr. Apostle Kenneth J. McEastland, chief apostle of Deeper Life Ministries Inc., and co-pastor of Friendship MB. Church, Kankakee, Illinois.
Light snacks and drinks will follow after services on Wednesday.
For more information call church staff at 815-694-2183 or Pastor Morris D. Baker, 815-944-5593.