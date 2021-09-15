Clayton E. Cookston
Clayton E. Cookston, 83, of DeMotte, passed away Sept. 6, 2021, at Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Clayton was born Oct. 8, 1937, in Chattanooga, Tenn., the son of Hubert and Inez (Pickett) Cookston.
Clayton married his loving wife, Janice Thompson, on April 15, 2002 in Rensselaer; she survives.
Clayton was employed for 43 years as supervisor by Martin Oil in Alsip, Ill. He was a member of the Kankakee Valley Christian Church and served as past elder as well. He was also affiliated with Gideons International, the National Redbone Coonhound Association, and the American Redbone Coonhound Association.
Additionally, Clayton served on the board of directors for Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village. In his spare time, he really enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
Clayton is survived by his loving wife, Janice; children Michael (Cindy) Cookston, of Wheatfield, Connie Davis, of Hammond, Janet (Jon) Colgrove, of Hammond, Charles (Cindy) Douthett, of Kouts, Ruth VanGilder, of Buena Park, Calif., Kim Kendrick, of Wheatfield; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings Zamah Jacobus, Norman (Dean) Cookston, Jay (Patricia) Cookston; and many nieces and nephews.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Inez; a son, Thomas Douthett; and one brother, Larry Cookston.
Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Kankakee Valley Christian Church of Wheatfield. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Kankakee Valley Christian Church of Wheatfield, with Pastor Tim Carey officiating.
Due to the rise in COVID illnesses, masks and social distancing is mandated at all times at the visitation and memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kankakee Valley Christian Church 3110 W. Indiana 10, Wheatfield, IN 46392, and/or Gideons International, https://www.sendtheword.org.
Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To share memories and/or condolences with the Cookston family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.