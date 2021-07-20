Dennis and Linda Clatterbuck will be celebrating their 50th anniversary.
An open house is planned at the Watseka Elks, 111 N. Third St., Watseka, from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 15.
The couple were married July 17, 1971, at Centennial Christian Church by the late Jimmy W. Kruse. The wedding party included Terry Gerber, cousin of the groom, as best man, and Connie Osenga, maid of honor.
He is the son of Herbert W. Clatterbuck of Piper City and the late Norma Clatterbuck. She is the daughter of the late Walter Earley and Mary Clark, and foster daughter of the late Victor and Berniece Eckart.
The couple are the parents of Darin (Taryn) Clatterbuck of Martinton and Debra (Clint) Goodwin of Washington, Indiana. They have 19 grandchildren and three great-grandsons.