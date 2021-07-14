People passing by McFerren Park Tuesday morning were in for a treat as several classic cars lined the road near the Legion Shelter.
The cars belonged to members of the Indiana Region of the Classic Car Club of America and the National Classic Car Club.
Steve Tarr, who coordinated the trip, said the group set off from Zionsville and were set to head to Lexington before heading north to Pontiac before driving down Route 66 heading down to Springfield before making their way over to Taylorville then back to Urbana all before returning to Zionsville.
Tarr said the caravan had about 26 cars and they were planning on traveling 850 miles during the trip.
He said the group had drivers from 13 states and featured a wide-variety of classic cars.
“We’ve got a beautiful a Duesenberg, we’ve got Packards, Cadillacs,” Tarr said. “Just about anything you’d want to think about.”
Asked what the oldest car in the caravan was, Tarr said it was a 1924 Cole.
Tarr said this was the first caravan for the group in 14 months due to the pandemic.
Tarr and the other drivers were eager to get back on the road after this extended delay.
“It’s great, it really is,” he said.
Jim Hull, who is from Colorado, and Jack Miller, who is from Georgia, were two of those drivers were who ready to get back on the road.
“We almost get the bends when we don’t get to drive our old cars,” Hull said with a laugh. “For me, it’s been almost two years since we’ve been on tours like this.”
Miller said the tour gave him a chance to meet up with people he hadn’t seen in years and enjoy their company again.
“It’s good to be back on the road,”
Miller said he also treasured the chance to drive through the Midwest again.
“We love this country up here,” he said. “Such great touring.”
He said he loves to see the scenery when driving through the Midwest.
Miller said they always make a point of staying on back roads and avoid traveling as a group on the roads so their not bothering traffic since most of the cars drive at around 45-50 mph on average.
Hull said most of the cars will go a lot faster than that, but they don’t have modern brakes so it’s better to go slower.