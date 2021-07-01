RENSSELAER — A congregation of young people at all hours at a municipal parking lot near Potawatomi Park continues to rankle the Rensselaer Police Department.
Police have fielded complaints from business owners in the area that teenagers and young people use the property to loiter, play loud music, do burn-outs with their vehicles and get into fights.
RPD police chief Matt Anderson said his officers make several visits to the parking lot every day.
“My guys are pretty on top of running people out,” he said, “but they (youth) come back a half-hour later and we just have no teeth that we use to can enforce it. We can charge them with trespassing, but (city attorney) Jake (Ahler) and I both feel that a trespassing charge wouldn’t fly if it went to trial. But if we had a loitering ordinance, something we can give tickets to, that would be something that would be a lot more effective for us.”
Ahler said the city is handcuffed from a legal standpoints because the lot is public so trespassing could not be enforced. However, an anti-loitering ordinance could alleviate the situation.
“I think a simple ordinance with an escalating ticket cost would get their attention,” Ahler said.
Anderson said his department dealt with a similar problem when young drivers would park to the south of the the Pak-A-Sak. This also led to loitering issues.
“Now they’ve migrated (to the parking lot) the last couple of summers,” he said. “The street department has put up signs ‘No Loitering’ and they damaged those. It’s just a never-ending battle. I guarantee when I leave here and go my way home, I will stop by there and run some people out of there. It’s just non-stop.”
While burn-outs and loud music are common issues, Anderson said, “The problems that we have there run much, much deeper.”
Park department superintendent Joe Effinger said some kids congregate at Brookside Park near the south entrance where they leave trash for others to pick up.
The Rensselaer City Council directed Ahler to draft an anti-loitering ordinance for review at its next meeting in July. An ordinance could also cover other city-owned property, such as Brookside Park, if council members wish to do so.
The council also approved the purchase of .23 percent of an acre at the corner of Wood Road and Matheson Street for the placement of a lift station as part of the city’s sewer project.
The property will be purchased at the appraised value, said Jerry Lockridge of the street and sanitation department.
“The property owner has agreed to the appraised value and has asked that we would pay the closing costs also,” Lockridge told the council. “I think with the appraised value and the closing costs, this would be a pretty good purchase for the city.”
Lockridge also said he would like to review quotes for a new backhoe for the water department. The current backhoe, a 2012 John Deere, is in constant need of repairs and has logged 10,000 hours of use.
“We would like to replace that while we can still get a pretty good trade-in value for it,” he said. “We do have funds in the water department to do that.
“It’s just time we look into replacing it. It’s something we use about every day, so it is a heavily used piece of equipment.”
The council approved Lockridge’s request.
Council members also approved observing the Juneteeth Holiday recently signed into law by President Joe Biden. The date commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, which was announced on June 19, 1865, and the June 19 date will be recognized by the city each year.
While this year was not recognized due to the lateness of Biden’s action, the city will begin honoring the holiday in 2022. A policies and procedures amendment to reflect the additional holiday will be attached to the city employees’ salary ordinance for 2022.