LAFAYETTE – To streamline the need for services in the Engineering and Public Works office, people can apply for permits, schedule inspections, and pay for all services from the comfort of their home or office by using a smartphone, tablet or PC.
Additional payment options are now available by using Visa, MasterCard, Discover, PayPal, E-check and Venmo programs as well.
People can also receive real-time updates on application and plan reviews, see inspection results online, and schedule next-day inspections all online.
“The City’s Engineering and Public Works Office is excited to streamline these services for our customers,” states City Engineer Jeromy Grenard. “During our June testing period, 50% of payments were made online. Our goal is to provide user-friendly, paperless services without the need to visit City Hall and stand in line.”
To take advantage of these online services, visit https://selfservice.lafayette.in.gov/MSS.