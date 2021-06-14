LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The City of Lafayette has announced a new customer service program to recognize city employees that go above and beyond their normal job duties exhibiting outstanding customer service to our citizens. The program is called the Star City Customer Service Award and will be presented monthly to deserving city employees.
To nominate an employee, go to https://www.lafayette.in.gov/3501/Star-City-Customer-Service-Award-Nominat and fill out the form. Please give as much detail in your nomination of the outstanding customer service that was provided to you by the City employee.
A panel of department directors/managers will review the employee nomination to recognize outstanding customer service. Monthly winners will receive a framed certificate and a gift certificate from the Mayor, City Clerk and the employee’s manager/supervisor. Monthly winners will then be considered for the annual customer service award. Employees that place in the top five at the end of the year will receive cash awards and other prizes for their outstanding customer service.
“We are very excited to announce this program that recognizes the outstanding customer service our employees provide on a daily basis,” states Mayor Tony Roswarski. “I hear from citizens throughout the week on how a City employee has gone out of their way to make their experience at City Hall or around our community a pleasant one. It could be a sanitation worker, a firefighter, police officer, one of our Park employees, someone in Utility Billing, the Clerk’s Office or in the Engineering Office. We want to recognize those employees that exceed expectations with excellent customer service.”
Nomination forms are due by the first of each month. For June, nominations are due by July 1.