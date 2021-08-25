RENSSELAER — City of Rensselaer departments have been steadily losing employees for opportunities elsewhere.
The city’s electric department lost a pair of journeymen to REMC companies over the past couple of weeks, while Rensselaer Police Chief Matt Anderson is looking to fill two officer positions.
Anderson is also looking for a crossing guard that would work primarily at St. Augustine School.
Councilman George Cover proposed to the council Monday night that it amend its salary ordinance to make linemen pay more competitive so that the city can retain them. Journeymen first work as apprentices for four years to gain experience before becoming full-fledged linemen, and Cover said it’s a shame the city can’t keep them on the payroll due to salary issues.
Lenny Larson of the city’s electric department also said those who leave often get better benefits at other places.
In reviewing the pay provided by other municipalities in the area, including Monticello and Logansport, Cover and Larson found that the City of Rensselaer pays around $4 per hour less than many of those places.
The council approved Cover’s motion for city attorney Jacob Ahler to prepare an amendment to the salary ordinance once a new hourly rate is determined. Cover said local REMC companies and city departments pay an average of $43.50 an hour. Rensselaer pays an experienced lineman around $39 an hour.
Anderson, meanwhile, will be losing officers Brant Schmidt and Matt McAleer to other opportunities soon and he plans to begin the hiring process as soon as possible.
Officer candidates must work through weeks of training down state before they can patrol the City of Rensselaer, so Anderson — who said at a meeting last month that his department was at full capacity after Justin Wilson’s recent graduation from the police academy — hopes to get a list of names together by next month.
Anyone interested in local law enforcement can contact Anderson at the Rensselaer Police Department. Anyone who wishes to serve as a crossing guard can also contact Anderson.
The council also approved requests from three separate events that will be held in the month of September. City utility manager Heather Smart asked that Jasper Foundation Park be used for the annual Jared Valentine Walk on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The walk raises money for the Jared Valentine Memorial Scholarship, which is presented to a high school senior at RCHS.
September will also feature two returning favorites: the Eagles Lodge Fish Fry on Saturday, Sept. 11 during the Little Cousin Jasper Festival and Oktoberfest on Sept. 25 on the bricks at Van Rensselaer Street.
The council approved the Main Street Rensselaer’s request to close the brick street block of Van Rensselaer from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. for Oktoberfest. The city also approved closing a portion of Harrison Street for the Eagles’ fish fry, which — like the festival — was canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic.
The council later approved the city plan commission’s request to rezone a piece of property on West Wood Road from Agriculture-2 to light industrial. Jasper County REMC would like to purchase the property if rezoning was approved. But the company’s purchase is contingent on whether it can successfully remove the tenants who currently live on the property.
If no purchase is made, the property might revert back to A-2.
Meanwhile, the process to buy a new backhoe for city departments is underway. Jerry Lockridge of the street and sanitation department asked the council for approval to purchase a new John Deere backhoe at a cost of $84,702 from West Side Tractor Sales in Lafayette.
The new backhoe will replace the city’s old 2012 John Deere model that logged 9,600 hours of use. Lockridge said a portion of the cost will be reduced through a trade-in and added his department has funds for the rest of the purchase price.