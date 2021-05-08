RENSSELAER — Thirty-five trees were recently destroyed throughout the city of Rensselaer in April, many of them diseased.
On Friday, April 30, which was also Arbor Day, the city swapped out one of those trees for a new one thanks to the Rensselaer Urban Forestry Council and the Women’s Giving Circle.
A redbud tree was planted near the main entrance of Staddon Field along West Kannal Avenue last week in celebration of Arbor Day, which is dedicated to tree planting throughout the nation. Arbor Day is often celebrated on the last Friday in April.
The city’s newest tree is one of nearly 1,000 that has been planted over the past 12 years by the urban council as it tries to keep pace with the removal of ash trees in the city.
The emerald ash borer continues to destroy several trees in Rensselaer. A green beetle native to northeastern Asia, the ash borer feeds on ash species. It lays eggs in bark crevices of ash trees and the larvae feed underneath the bark to emerge as adults in one or two years.
“It’s a plague,” said Rensselaer Mayor Steven Wood, who read a proclamation as part of the Arbor Day event. “It’s taken its toll on our ash trees.”
Wood praised city employees for planting the tree as well as planting other trees throughout Rensselaer. He also expressed appreciation for the Women’s Giving Circle in donating the redbud.
Urban council members emphasized the benefits of community trees:
• They provide clean air — urban trees filter harmful pollutants, making the air we breathe cleaner and healthier.
• They are a source of community pride.
• They help manage stormwater — trees are a less expensive way for cities to manage stormwater runoff and reduce flooding.
• They provide a cool shade — trees can reduce air temperatures in urban areas and provide energy savings for homeowners.
• They provide a healthy outlook — urban green spaces help to reduce stress levels and encourage outdoor physical activity.