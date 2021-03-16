William Petry, son of Bud and Abby Petry of Cissna Park, has been offered and has accepted an appointment as a cadet at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, as a member of the Class of 2025.
He will enter into active service on June 24 while working towards his Bachelor of Science degree in the 4-year fully-funded program. While at the Air Force Academy, he will receive professional military training as he prepares for his career as an Air Force Officer following commissioning in May, 2025.