Cissna Park is excited to announce that it will once again be hosting a Talent Show during Old Settlers.
The talent show will be at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 in the park. Individual and group entries will be taken in junior and senior divisions. The junior division is for ages 14 and under.
The senior division is for ages 15-21. First, second, and third prizes will be awarded in each division.
Please contact Lynn Hasselbring at lynn.hasselbring@cpschool.org for entry forms or more information. Entry forms are due Aug. 5.