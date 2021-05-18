The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 board of education conducted a regular meeting May 17 in the Crescent City Grade School gym. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call with the following present: Brock Johnson, Becky Dirks, Massey, Candi Butzow, Christi Pheifer and Niebuhr. Also present was superintendent Rod Grimsley.
Grimsley led discussion on the ESSER II funds, noting he was still working on the air conditioning replacement project. Tuition payments have been made for the year, and for the next school year, CCGS will follow IDPH and IQPHD recommendations. Full days will be 8:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. and classes will be in-person unless there is a medical reason with a doctor's recommendation. Some students may have to do remote learning due to a quarantine. The amended budget will be on display by May 21 – the only change to the budget being the addition of $15,000 in expenses to the Health Life Safety account, fund 90.
Grimsley asked board members about the committees they have served on as the committees need to be set. Becky Dirks and Tim Kollmann will remain on the finance committee, Christi Pheifer and Jody Niebur will be on the policy committee, negotiations will be handled by Steve Massey and Christi Pheifer, and Brock Johnson and Candi Butzow will head the building committee. Two other committees will be set for ESSER 2 and ESSER 3 funds.
There was no board correspondence so Grimsley read the administrative report. For building and grounds, Health Life Safety work is set for the summer. This will entail the kindergarten room having asbestos removed, after which new flooring, painting and ceiling will need to be done. The concrete outside the cafeteria will be replaced so it is ADA compliant. Grimsley asked members for local businesses or individuals who might be contacted about doing the work.
For transportation, a response is still being waited on from Midwest Transit as to what they would give the district for the white bus. Grimsley then shared an updated expense spreadsheet. The tax levy extensions for Fiscal Year 22 were discussed, with the notation the levy rate is 5.92. State and federal reporting continues on a monthly basis.
Principal James DeMay's report has been updated to report current enrollment, which is 60 for the grade school, with 57 attending in-person, and 32 for high school students. There are six CCGS students participating in the track co-op with Watseka and it was noted baseball and cheerleading will be offered next year. Cross Country will continue to be offered from CCGS with Heather Johnson returning as coach. A remote learning day was conducted during an institute day on May 7. Staff members spent time with a virtual learning session to learn about the new promethean boards.
DeMay noted all required drills for ROE have taken place. End-of-the-year activities include an 8th grade trip to the Ludwig Farmstead Creamery on April 23; a kindergarten tea for parents on May 10, the fourth and fifth graders attending a county board meeting on May 11, the fourth and fifth graders presenting History on Parade May 14, the Crescent-Iroquois Booster Club hosting an animal show on May 19, an 8th grade field trip to Six Flags on May 21, and a trip to Exploration Station by the kindergarteners and first graders on May 25.
DeMay noted storage at the grade school needs to be looked into. During the summer, the kindergarten room will be moved back by the gym, the second grade classroom will be moved into the present kindergarten room, and the fourth grade will then move into the present second grade classroom. State testing has been moved to the fall.
Graduation was set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27 in the CCGS gym. At the time of the board meeting, it was noted limited seating would be available but since then it has been opened to the public. Those who attend graduation are asked to sit with family members and must wear masks. DeMay noted a summer remediation program is being offered 8-11 a.m. Monday through Thursday at the school, supervised by Kristin Marquis and Heather Johnson. The program will begin June 7 and end June 24. Appreciation was expressed to the booster club for its support of the school and teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week. Positions still available at CCGS are a PE teacher and paraprofessional aide.
The board then addressed consent agenda items, which was the approval of minutes of the April 19 regular meeting, minutes of the special meeting on April 28, the treasurer's report dated April 30, 2021, the payment of bills dated May 17, 2021, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports of April 20, 2021; leaving closed minutes closed, and the destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months.
The board approved the staffing guide for the 2021-22 school year and approved an amended budget hearing for 6:55 p.m. June 21 (which is just before the regular meeting on that night). The technology service agreement with QNS was approved, followed by the approval of a waiver request for School Code Section 5/10-20.12.a (which is the waiver allowing staff to enroll their own children in the district).
Massey motioned for the board to enter an executive session at 7:59 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local government Wage Increase Transparency Act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this act.
After the executive session adjourned and the regular meeting reconvened, the board approved a 5% pay increase for all hourly employees.
The regular meeting adjourned just after 8 p.m. The next meeting will be Monday, June 21, with a special amended budget hearing at 6:55 p.m. and the regular meeting to follow directly after.