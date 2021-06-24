MONTICELLO — The City of Monticello, the Streets of Monticello Association, Monticello Redevelopment Commission and the White County Economic Development Organization are partnering to raise funds to refurbish the existing downtown Monticello Christmas lights.
Enter the Christmas in July Golf Outing slated for July 16 at Pineview Golf Course. Shotgun start will be 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lunch will be included and all golfers will receive a swag bag.
SOMA and the other groups also hope to purchase additional lights to stretch across the DuVall Bridge, along the downtown side streets and at Monticello City Park.
Sponsors are still being sought. They six levels are:
- Santa Sponsor: $1,000 and includes four golfers, hole sign, and logo on the sponsor banner.
- Rudolph Sponsor: $750 and includes two golfers, hole sign, and logo on the sponsor banner.
- Elf Sponsor: $500 and includes one golfer, hole sign, and logo on the sponsor banner.
- Beverage Cart Sponsor: $500
- Hole Sponsor: $100
- Swag Bag Donations for 100 bags
People or groups interested in becoming a sponsor are asked to complete a egistration form along with a check made payable to S.O.M.A. and mail it to: White County Economic Development, PO Box 1031, Monticello, IN 47960.
The Streets of Monticello Association is a registered 501c3 non-profit organization; donations are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law.
All proceeds from this event will go toward the Christmas light fund.