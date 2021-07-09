WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue track & field senior Samson Colebrooke and alumna Devynne Charlton have been named to The Bahamas Olympic Team and will compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, The Bahamas Olympic Committee announced.
Charlton and Colebrooke each won their events at the Bahamas National Championships at Thomas Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. Charlton officially qualify for the 2020 Games in the 100-meter hurdles, and Colebrooke will race in the 100-meters.
Four Boilermakers will represent the Purdue track & field program in Tokyo, as Colebrooke and Charlton will be joined by 2009 graduate Kara (Patterson) Winger and 2016 alumnus Chukwuebuka Enekwechi. Winger will compete for Team USA in the javelin and Enekwechi qualified in the shot put for Nigeria.
Winger is making her fourth Olympic Games appearance, while Charlton, Colebrooke and Enekwechi are making their Olympic debuts.
Charlton won the 100 hurdles in 12.87 seconds at the national championships on June 27. The win came by 0.05 seconds to send her to Tokyo.
Colebrooke was victorious in the 100 with a time of 10.31 in the final on June 25. His 0.08-second win came after he ran a qualifying time of 10.29 seconds earlier in the day, the second-fastest mark in the prelims.
On June 26, Colebrooke ran in the 200 prelims and was ninth overall in 21.63, and he competed in the 4x100 relay on June 28.
Also at The Bahamas trials, current Purdue junior Tamar Greene won the triple jump on June 27. His mark of 16.37 meters is a personal-best and ranks No. 3 in program history.
Alumnus Kinard Rolle ran in the 400, where he was fifth in the finals in 47.01 on June 26 after a prelims time of 47.48 a day earlier. Rolle also ran in the 4x400 relay on June 27 and was third in 3:10.74.
In an illustrious Boilermaker career, Charlton earned nine All-America honors and broke the school record in the 100 hurdles (12.70) and 100 (11.22). She also holds the sixth-fastest time in the 200 (23.61) and was a member of seven of Purdue’s nine-fastest 4x100 relay teams.
Charlton was the NCAA runner-up in the 100 hurdles in 2018 and in the 60 hurdles in 2017. An 11-time Big Ten champion and three-time Big Ten Athlete of the Year, Charlton is a two-time World Championships qualifier and competed twice at the Pan American Games.
A 2021 Purdue graduate, Colebrooke was a two-time Honorable Mention All-American outdoors in 2021, in the 200 and 4x100 relay.
A six-time All-America honoree as a Boilermaker, Colebrooke has the second-fastest 200 (20.46) and third-fastest 100 (10.18) times in school history. He also contributed to three of the four-fastest 4x100 marks and three of the six-fastest 4x400 times, highlighted by the 4x100 record of 38.75.
Colebrooke is a five-time Big Ten medalist and two-time champion in the 4x100.