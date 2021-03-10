Charles Julien Blackerby, Oshkosh, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 17, 2021.
Mr. Blackerby was born May 17, 1932, in Rensselaer, the only child of Clyde and Anna Blackerby.
He graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force in 1954. He spent three years on active duty as an Air Force navigator and 13 years on reserve status as a liaison officer for the Air Force Academy; he retired with rank of captain in 1970.
He spent his professional civilian career in the commercial banking industry. In 1966, he received a graduate degree from the University Of Wisconsin Graduate School Of Banking. He retired as senior vice president of M&I Western Bank of Oshkosh (BMO Harris) in 1992.
Mr. Blackerby was a lifetime Mason member of Prairie Lodge 125 F&AM in Rensselaer. He was also active in the Lakeshore Lions Club of Oshkosh until he retired to Florida in 1992. There, he became a member of the Largo Lions Club until returning to his Oshkosh home in 2016.
During his career, he served on several state and national banking boards, volunteered on the local cancer society board, and after his retirement, volunteered for 26 years at the annual EAA Air Venture convention.
Mr. Blackerby was preceded in death by his parents but is survived by his wife of 66 years, Edith; one son, Jeff, Wautoma, Wis.; and one daughter, Karen (Dan), Oshkosh, Wis. He also has two granddaughters, Dana (Tyler) Showers, Lonsdale, Minn., and Brooke Moriearty, Winona, Minn.
A private memorial service was conducted Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Feeding America.