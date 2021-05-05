CHALMERS — A White County man has been charged with murder in the April 28 stabbing death of a Chalmers woman.
Brian M. Neal, 44, of Chalmers, was arrested and booked into the White County Jail on no bond in connection with the death of Cheryl L. Wingate, 64, of Chalmers.
White County Prosecutor Bob Guy filed formal charges May 3 in White County Superior Court.
According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s communications center receive a 911 call at around 3:30 p.m. April 28 about a possible stabbing at a residence in the 200 block of West 300 South, just north of Chalmers. When they arrived on scene, they found Wingate with a stab wound to her chest.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Neal was located on Indiana 43 south of the scene and flagging down a police officer. At that time, the officer detained Neal, who had stated that he stabbed Wingate because she was trying to hit him with a frying pan.
The court documents also state that the police officer discovered a folding knife lying on the pavement of Indiana 43 next to where Neal was standing.
The probable cause affidavit states that paramedics attempted to revive Wingate in the living room of her home, but she was declared dead after lifesaving efforts failed.
Neal and his grandfather, Wallace R. Neal, lived in a home behind Wingate and her son, Charles, on West 350 South. Wallace Neal is Cheryl Wingate’s father.
According to the affidavit, Charles Wingate told investigators that Brian Neal began yelling at him after being alerted by Cheryl Wingate about a potential problem. Court papers did not give details about the alleged problem.
Later that day, while inside Cheryl Wingate’s home, Charles Wingate saw Brian Neal climb through a window holding a knife and a cell phone. Brian Neal allegedly was telling Charles Wingate to call 911.
After a brief time, Cheryl Wingate emerged from a bedroom to find out what was going on in her home, court paper state, only to find Brian Neal pointing a knife and her and her son.
The affidavit states Charles Wingate attempted to step in between Brian Neal and Cheryl Wingate, who had retrieved a frying pan in an attempt to get Neal out of her house. That’s when, Charles Wingate told police, that Brian Neal stabbed Cheryl Wingate in the chest.
The description is a stark contrast to earlier events described by Wallace Neal, who, according to the affidavit, said Brian Neal and Cheryl Wingate had been at his home drinking coffee and watching television before the stabbing occurred.
Brian Neal, who is represented by attorney Patrick F. Manahan, has entered a plea of not guilty.
A pretrial conference has been set for 9 a.m. July 14. A trial has been slated for 9 a.m. Sept. 28.