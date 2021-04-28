CHALMERS — The White County Sheriff's Office has officially arrested a Chalmers man on murder charges in connection with a stabbing incident Wednesday afternoon.
According to WCSO in a press release, the White County Communications Center received a call of a possible stabbing at about 3:33 p.m. April 28 at a residence near Chalmers. No address or location information was provided.
WCSO deputies and Monticello Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and found Cheryl Wingate, 64, of Chalmers, deceased at the scene.
Brian Neal, 44, of Chalmers, was located and detained by deputies and transported to the White County Jail. On Thursday morning, WCSO announced that it is charging him with murder in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the White County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Indiana State Police.
White County Prosecutor Bob Guy said his office is in the process of reviewing the arrest information and plans to "make a formal charging decision in a timely fashion."