CRAWFORDSVILLE, INDIANA – Ceres Solutions Cooperative has announced 11 Scholarship Award recipients, according to a news release. Most awards are being presented at school achievement programs and presenting has been a great way for co-op staff to celebrate the students and families.
“We are pleased to support these future leaders of our industry through this scholarship program,” says Jeff Troike, CEO of Ceres Solutions, “It is important for us to consistently invest in local youth. As a Cooperative, it is one of our core commitments to give back to local communities in which we serve.”
Selection criteria emphasizes involvement in agricultural youth groups such as 4-H and FFA. Students must be children or grandchildren of current cooperative members or employees of the cooperative to apply for the high school scholarships. It is estimated that the co-op and its predecessor co-ops have invested more than $240,000 in scholarships to local students.
The 2021 Ceres Solutions Scholarship recipients are:
Grace Pearson of Attica, IN- Grace is the daughter of Greg and Kelly Pearson and will head to Purdue University this fall to study Agribusiness.
Burke Tuggle of Attica, IN- Burke is the son of Troy and Kim Tuggle and will head to Ivy Tech this fall to pursue a degree in Agriculture.
Andrew Eisenga of McBain, MI – Andrew is the son of Bryan and Diane Eisenga and plans to attend Dordt University and pursue an Agriculture degree.
Mathew McMillian of Montpelier, IN- Mathew is the son of Aaron and Paula McMillian and plans to study Pre-Veterinary Medicine at Purdue University this fall.
McKenna Wilson of Bunker Hill, IN.- McKenna is the daughter of James and Amanda Wilson and will attend Purdue University as an Animal Agribusiness major.
Justin Nice of Royal Center, IN- Justin is the son of Steve and Amy Nice and will head to University of Northwestern Ohio this fall to pursue a degree in Agriculture Equipment Technology.
Tori Culp of Francesville, IN- Tori is the daughter of Daniel and Melissa Culp and seeks to study Animal Science and Agribusiness at Purdue University this fall.
Grant Bell of New Lebanon, IN- Grant is the son of Mike and Amy Bell and will attend Purdue University to study Ag Systems Management.
Jack Morehouse of Brookston, IN- Jack is the son of Doug and Jean Morehouse and will be attending Purdue University this fall studying Horticulture.
Olivia Branam of Terre Haute, IN- Olivia is the daughter of James and Kelly Branam and will study Animal Science at Purdue University this fall.
Emily Hyatt of Clay City, IN- Emily is the daughter of Jeff and Shelly Hyatt and will attend Purdue University and pursue a degree in Health Science.