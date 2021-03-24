The Central Comets won the home opener 42-0 against the Iroquois West Raiders March 19.
Jacob Shoven broke the career record for catches with seven catches that night. He broke the record held by Kyle Frake and Canyon Burrow and now has 94 catches.
Quarterback Jay Lemenager had a 304 yard passing performance in the game, which made hime the all time career passing yards leader in the school’s history, passing Trent Faulkner.
Faulkner had the record with 4,642 yards. Lemenager stands at 4,670 yards here at the start of the season.