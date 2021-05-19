Three Central Comets have recently signed to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level, according to information from the school.
Kamryn Grice recently signed to continue her volleyball career at Millikin University in Decatur. She was accompanied on signing day by her mother, Jessica Morrical and her father, Bill Grice.
Jay Lemenager is continuing his football career at The University of Mount Union, in Alliance, Ohio. With him at the signing were his parents, Brett and Tara, his sisters, Leah and Anna, and Central Head Football Coach Brian Spooner.
Chandler Burrow will be attending Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais to continue his football career. Chandler was accompanied by his parents, Jim and Tina along with Coach Brian Spooner at the signing.