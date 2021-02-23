LAFAYETTE, Ind. —Michael E. Schrage, CEO and Chairman of Centier Bank, is pleased to welcome Jessica Jackson as the bank’s newest Mortgage Loan Officer.
Jackson has worked in banking for several years, starting out as a bank teller while she was attending college at Purdue University. She’s worked in retail roles at banks large and small, eventually entering the mortgage world in 2015.
The Lafayette native said she looks forward to helping clients find their dream home using her expertise and experience in meeting their lending needs and guiding them towards their goals.
“I love working for a bank that I am proud to tell people I work for,” Jackson said. “I love making clients feel like they are part of a family and not just a number. We are encouraged to form relationships with clients, and that’s what makes Centier a special place to work and bank.”
Jackson resides in Lafayette with her two sons, as well as her boyfriend, Ty, and his daughter.
For more information about Jessica Jackson, call (765) 420-0218 ext. 3133, email jjackson@centier.com, or visit homeloanswithjessica.com. For more information about Centier Bank, go to centier.com.