LAFAYETTE – Michael E. Schrage, Chairman and CEO of Centier Bank, is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Clay Koehler to Assistant Vice President of Small Business Banking in the Lafayette area.
Koehler started at Centier in October 2020, bringing with him nearly six years’ experience working as a financial advisor and seven years in small business/private banking. He is an alumnus of Wabash College and is currently pursuing a master’s in business administration from Purdue University.
Koehler said he hopes to continue building on his years of experience at Centier and is enjoying building relationships with new clients.
“I am passionate about helping small businesses in the Greater Lafayette area and bringing excitement to the team,” explained Koehler. “It’s important to me that clients receive the best financial tools they need to be successful, and I’m committed to providing them with what they need.”
Koehler resides in West Lafayette with his wife, Meghan, and their three dogs. He said he loves that Centier Bank is a community bank, and its associates genuinely want to help their clients succeed.
For more information about Clay Koeher, email ckoehler@centier.com, or call 765-423-4614 ext. 3142. For more information about Centier Bank, go to centier.com.