BUFFALO — A family farm in White County was recently recognized for being in operation for 100 years.
The farm, owned by the Mattix family east of Buffalo, was honored with the annual Hoosier Homestead Centennial Award. The farm has been owned and operated by the Mattix family since 1921.
“It’s pretty cool. I think grandma and grandpa, and my dad, would be pretty proud,” said Shannon Mattix, the present-day owner of the farm. “Obviously, none of them are around anymore. It’s quite an important honor and something, hopefully, my boys can carry on.”
Mattix said his grandfather, Joe, purchased the farm in 1921.
“Grandpa started out farming that ground with a one-bottom plow back in the day, so it’s neat to remember the family legacy in that way,” he said.
To be eligible for the Hoosier Homestead honor, a farm must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year.
“Farmers contribute a great deal to our community's economy and heritage,” state Sen. Brian Buchanan said. “Agriculture has always been an integral part of who we are as a state, and we are fortunate to have committed families like the Mattixes in the industry."
The award distinctions are Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial – for 100, 150 and 200 years, respectively. Since the program's inception in 1976, more than 5,800 families have received the award.
Mattix said his farm has one unique feature that makes it stand out: It has a WPA outhouse.
WPA, which stands for Works Progress Administration, was developed in 1935 under President Franklin D. Roosevelt to put men to work and improve the nation’s infrastructure. Along with helping convert dirt roads to paved surfaces, building schools and hospitals, installing storm and sewer drains, the program also built what Mattix called “new and improved” outhouses on farms.
At the time, according to The History Channel website, outhouses were notorious for bad odors and swarming flies, as well as spreading diseases such as small pox, chicken pox, measles and typhoid.
“Things that we don’t even think about now,” Mattix said. “This new WPA outhouse was just the thing where they would come out and build it for you. I have one right behind the house and you just don’t see them anymore from the Great Depression. It’s pretty cool.”
Mattix said his WPA outhouse gets occasionally used.
“During hunting season, everyone knows the rule: No boots in the house,” he said.