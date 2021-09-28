The Crescent City Historical Society will be open this Sunday, Oct. 3, from 1-3 p.m. The CCHS is located in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main Street, and for those who cannot manage the stairs, items can be brought down to the first floor for viewing.
As pandemic requirements change, the public is asked to follow the latest guidelines when visiting.
The group’s monthly meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at city hall.
Questions about the group, loaning or donating items, or membership, contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, CCHS president, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, vice president, 815-683-2187; Cindy Pufahl, secretary, 815-683-2666; or members Jean Herron, 815-683-2650 and Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658.
The CCHS is a non-profit organization, so monetary donations and membership fees help the group purchase needed items.