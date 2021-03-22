Recently, Crescent City Grade School recognized students who were chosen as Students of the Month for January and February. School manager Rachel Pueschell and district manager Tori Legan presented certificates and awards, which were sponsored by Marquis Tree Service.
For January, Students of the Month were Kyle Hendershot, kindergarten; Gavin Kollmann, third grade; and Luke Albers, eighth grade. Students of the Month for February were Adalynn Ulitzsch, second grade; Wyatt Maxfield, third grade; and Haven Storm, seventh grade.
Students are chosen from three class categories – Kindergarten through 2nd grade, 3-5 grades, and junior high (6-8) grades. They are chosen on some or all of the following by school staff: marked improvement in grades, leadership, personal development, exemplary character, individual achievement, significant progress in the classroom, outstanding grades, outstanding attitude/disposition, notable consideration towards others and community involvement/service.