Photo by Kim Rabe

These students were listed to the high honor roll and honor roll for the 4th quarter at Crescent City Grade School. In the front are (left to right): Phoenix Twiggs, Grace Robinson, Seth Dirks and Hunter Wolfe. In the back are Aubrie Pheifer, Hannah Kollmann, Lauren Janssen, Kobie Hendershot, Lucas Albers, Kenleigh Hendershot, Traeh Kissack and Danica Lemenager.