ILLINOIS — Crescent City Grade School has released its fourth quarter honor roll. Students who were listed on the honor roll were recognized on the final day of school, which was May 27.
Named to the honor roll were: Eighth grade – Lauren Janssen, Aubrie Pheifer, Luke Albers, Phoenix Twiggs and Hannah Kollmann; seventh grade – Hunter Wolfe, Kenleigh Hendershot and Traeh Kissack; and sixth grade – Grace Robinson, Seth Dirks and Danica Lemenager.
The lone student named to the high honor roll was Kobie Hendershot, eighth grade.