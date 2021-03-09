Recently, members of the Crescent-Iroquois Booster Club of Crescent City Grade School arranged for this year's 8th grade athletes to be recognized.
This year there are three eighth graders. Kobie Hendershot, son of Aaron and Justine Hendershot, played three years of basketball as a Crescent City Hawk and one year as a Glenn Raymond Ute. Lauren Janssen, daughter of Nathan and Heather Janssen and Ryan and Natasha Johnson, played three years as a CCGS Hawk and one year as a Glenn Raymond Ute. Hannah Kollmann, daughter of Tim and Malia Kollmann, has played three years of basketball as a CCGS Hawk and one year as a Glenn Raymond Ute.
For the 2020-21 school year, CCGS entered into a sports co-op with Watseka's Glenn Raymond School. Others from CCGS who played volleyball were Traeh Kissack, Grace Robinson, Danica Lemenager, Kinzie Smith and Brielle Berry. Those who took part in the basketball program from CCGS were Hunter Wolfe and Seth Dirks.