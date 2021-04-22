WOLCOTT — After starting the season at 0-2, Tri-County’s baseball team picked up a pair of wins over Midwest Conference rival Frontier last week.
It was a rare sweep of the season series for the Cavaliers, who outscored the Falcons, 26-1, in a pair of routs.
On April 13, the Cavs (2-3, 2-0 in the MWC) clubbed Frontier, 13-0, behind a complete-game effort from Reece Dickinson, who struck out 17 Falcons over seven innings. He walked just one and allowed two hits.
Dickinson also had a triple and teammate Korbin Lawson added three hits, including a triple, and scored three runs. Xavier Cantrell was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Jacob Nevitt was 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, and Eric Zarse and JP Schemerhorn added singles.
The Cavaliers led 5-0 through five innings before exploding for eight runs in the top of the seventh.
Two days later, TCHS hosted the Falcons at Remington American Legion field, surging to a 13-0 lead through three innings in a 13-1 rout.
The offense made a winner of Cantrell, who struck out 12 over five innings. He walked one, allowed a hit and one earned run.
Lawson finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs and Jacob Nevitt was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Cantrell had a two-run single and Spencer Powell and Dickinson added RBI singles. Zarse, Tyler Vandeveer and Brayden Nevitt also had hits.
The Cavaliers opened the season with losses to Pioneer (8-1) and Caston (10-1) before beating the Falcons. They lost 10-0 to Clinton Prairie on April 16.