Connie Catron, MSN, APRN, CME, FNP-C, presented the result of a research study she conducted among students at Hoopeston Area Middle School during last week’s Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting.
Catron conducted the study as part of her Doctor of Nursing Practice program through Illinois State University.
She explained the difference between research conducted by Ph.D students and DNP students.
“A Ph.D student develops new research, a DNP student validates previous research with some added new information to it,” she said.
Catron said she decided to do a program on stroke education for middle school students.
She said it is a program that Carle in Champaign is considering, but they don’t have anything is standardized.
“We’re hoping that this may become maybe a standard that’s going to go throughout the whole Carle region,” she said.
Catron outlined the importance of stroke education, pointing out that nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. have a re-occurent stroke each year and strokes are currently the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. and a leading cause of disability.
Catron said focusing on middle school students could help better disseminate information about recognizing and preventing strokes since they would hopefully take what they learn home to their families and talk about it with them.
She added that a study done in 2016 showed that educating adults about stroke is costly and its efficacy is limited or not present. The study showed promise in educating children about stroke.
Catron’s research study was aimed at gauging the effects of an education program teachings the signs and symptoms of stroke and how to quickly initiate emergency services affect the scores of a pre-test, an immediate post-test and a long-term post-test after 12 weeks.
Catron set-up the program through the school district, though she said setting up a research study in the midst of the pandemic did prove challenging.
Catron said she had a sample size of 42 students for her study.
Catron presented the program in-person to students on two different days which featured a variety of questions and activities for students.
Catron outlined the post-test scores for the board.
“On average, the post-test scores were 19 points higher than the pre-test scores,” she said. “On average, the long-term retention post-test scores were almost 11 points higher than the pre-test and eight and a half points lower than the immediate post-test.”
Catron hopes that data from this study can be used to help develop a larger program aimed at educating students about stroke.
“Based off the research data that we collected through the school district, this may be a program that we can pilot in Champaign County schools by the stroke coordinator with a possible expansion into other Carle service areas,” she said. “And it could be taught on an annual basis and it wouldn’t even have to be done by a health care professional. It could be done during a health class.”
Catron concluded her presentation by pointing out that early detection of a stroke decreases long-term residual effects and decreases the resources that are needed.
In other business:
In other business:
- The board approved a resolution that will be sent to Governor JB Pritzker requesting local control and immediate guidance for COVID-19 mitigation measures for the 2021-2022 school year.