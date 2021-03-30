Cathy S. Williamson, 63, of Fowler, IN formerly of Washington Township, Indiana passed away March 18, 2021, at Franciscan Health Lafayette, IN. She was the daughter of the late Irvin and Doris Scearcy Light. She was a graduate of Twin Lakes High School and Kelser University where she received an Associate's Degree.
She enjoyed crafts and flowers and loved her grandchildren very much. She worked as a nurse's aide at the former Kentland Nursing Home and was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Kentland, IN. She is survived by one son Brian and Linsey Church, Holly, MI, grandmother of six, two brothers, Richard Light, LaPorte, IN and Douglas and Carol Light, Goodland, and one sister Debra Bogan, Lafayette, IN. Visitation was Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, IN with Rev. Matt Baughman, officiating. Burial followed at the Buswell Cemetery, Kentland, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity of the donors choice.