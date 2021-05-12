RENSSELAER — Lewis Case made the first of two visits to Rensselaer Central this week on Tuesday, building a 5-0 lead through six innings to collect a 5-2 victory.
The Kings (4-7) will return to Rensselaer Friday to compete in the ninth/10th place game of the Hoosier Conference Baseball Tournament. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
The Bombers’ offense struggled to string hits together in Tuesday’s contest. The defense, meanwhile, was far from stellar behind starting pitcher Austin Francis, who took the loss despite allowing zero earned runs.
Francis gave up two hits over 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and seven walks. He also hit two batters.
Kenseth Johns provided 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit.
Rensselaer did push across a pair of runs in the later innings, with Francis plating a run with a single and Lakin Webb also driving a run with a hit. Francis was 2 for 3 and Tommy Boyles, Teagan Brown and Jacob Pickering had a hit apiece.
The Bombers fall to 9-9 overall. They finished the conference season with a 2-6 mark. Case, which was nearly flawless on defense Tuesday, finished 0-6 in conference play.