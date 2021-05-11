The 54th WGFA 5/6th Grade Iroquois County Spelling Contest took place FMay 7 at the Watseka Unit 9 District office. Don Elliott served as announcer of the event, with assistance from Stacey Smith.
The event was co-coordinated by Elaine Young and Sandy Rudin, both of Cissna Park and members of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association; and judges were Joanne Clauss, Cissna Park, Jean Hiles of Crescent City, and Young, who stepped in for Joyce McCullough. All are members of the F-I RTA.
The last time the spelling contest took place was 2019 – the contest was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
This year’s contest has nine participaants: Ayden Schaffer, fifth grade, of Cissna Park; Cas Frey, fifth grade, and Haley Cavanaugh, sixth grade, both of Donovan; Alia Devous and Jovie Herscher, both fifth grade at Iroquois-West Upper Elementary and Middle School; Tobie Betts and Nolan Ulitzsch, both fifth grade, and Noah Brittenham, sixth grade, all of Milford Grade School; and Kipton Steiner, fifth grade, St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Woodworth.
Businesses who donated gift cards or certificates were Taco Bell, Monical’s, Walmart, Dairy Queen, McDonald’s, Subway and Steak ‘n Shake.
The first to misspell a word was Kipton Steiner, whose word was “career,” followed by Tobie Betts who misspelled “vacation,” then Nolan Ulitzsch who misspelled “valuable,” and then Ayden Schaffer who misspelled “aspirin.” Next to go out was Alia Devous, who misspelled “drawl,” which gave her a fifth place finish.
Fourth place went to Haley Cavanaugh who misspelled “kernel,” followed by the elimination of Jovie Herscher who misspelled “bicycle” and finished in third. The last two contestants were Noah Brittenham and Cas Frey. Noah misspelled “physical,” which Cas then spelled correctly. He earned first place by correctly spelling “referee.”