DELPHI —The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce has been awarded funding for small businesses in Carroll County.
The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded the chamber $99,000 for reduced interest loans and training funds. Businesses with less than $1 million in gross annual revenue and fewer than 50 employees are eligible to apply for the funds.
The loan and training program is part of a comprehensive business development program, BizExcel, now offered by the chamber. The program includes a one-stop shop for start-up and existing business owners to grow their businesses.
The BizExcel program will offer a business planning class twice annually, business related workshops, and a stronger partnership with the Hoosier Heartland Small Business Development Center for business resources, including one-on-one business counseling.
“The BizExcel program is important to the chamber because there are lots of great, aspiring and existing small business owners with good ideas," said Julia Leahy, executive director of the chamber. "We want to help ensure their success by giving them the tools they need."
A local loan committee has been formed to provide oversight for loan requests. Committee members include Derek R. Fisher, CPA, Fisher & Associates; Deborah Plue, Shepherd Insurance LLC; and Eric Ross, vice president/commercial development officer, Security Federal Savings Bank.
Experienced Entrepreneurship Program Manager Amy Beechy, of Project Matters LLC, has been retained to manage the BizExcel Program on behalf of the chamber with financial support from the Carroll County Commissioners and County Council.
The program is based on a business incubation model used by Beechy in other counties and touts a better-than-average small business success rate and steady job creation.
“We’re so excited to bring this education and funding program to Carroll County," Beechy said. "We have the resources in place that are proven to strengthen small businesses. A thoughtful and experienced loan committee has been formed and we’re ready to get started."
Existing businesses that meet the size standard and have been in operation for at least two years may contact Beechy for a loan application. New businesses are required to take part in the business planning course and complete a business plan prior to applying.
For businesses interested in the BizExcel program, contact Beechy at 574-709-7955 or amy@projectmattersllc.com.