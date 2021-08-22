Carnival

The carnival trucks and equipment sit in the parking lot at Legion Park Sunday afternoon. The carnival will be part of the Watseka Family Festival activities Aug. 26-28.

 Photo by Carla Waters
The carnival trucks and equipment arrived the afternoon of Aug. 22 in Watseka ahead of the Family Festival that is set for Aug. 26-28 at Legion Park.

The carnival is one of several activities planned in Watseka for the three-day event.

