Hoopeston, Ill.— Carle in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Iroquois County Public Health Department are offering single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments the week of Monday, April 12 for those who live or work in Iroquois County.
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be presented Monday-Friday during normal clinic hours.
To schedule an appointment, call a clinic at one of the following numbers:
- Carle Cissna Park: (815) 457-2146
- Carle Milford: (815) 889-4011
- Carle Watseka: (815) 432-8200
The clinics are open to anyone over the age of 18 who live or work in Iroquois County.
Patients will be asked to verbally attest that they either live or work in Iroquois County.
“We’re happy to be able to continue providing access to the COVID-19 vaccine to those in Iroquois County,” Heather Tucker, hospital administrator, Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center said. “Vaccination is our best bet at fighting this virus, and we hope those who qualify will take advantage of this opportunity to protect themselves and others.”
Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Please limit the number of individuals in your party that are not receiving the vaccine and wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
There is no cost to individuals to get a COVID vaccine. You may be asked to bring your insurance card if you have one, but you will not be turned away if you do not have insurance.
Iroquois County is now vaccinating anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Iroquois County.
Visit Carle.org for more information.